One of the World’s Best Magazine Designers Reminisces

Edward Leida

In his 20 years as design director at W, Edward Leida has become one of the country’s most respected magazine designers–an old-school guy, who specializes in beautiful layouts and typography rather than fancy charticles.

W just posted this video of Leida talking about how he came up with some of his most memorable spreads, and for anyone interested in graphic design, it’s a lovely little insight into what transforms type into something that grabs you:

