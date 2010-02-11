Who Pood on the Hollywood Sign? A Preservationist Message Goes Down the Toilet [UPDATED]

UPDATE : Like a 36-hour game of Wheel of Fortune gone awry, the Hollywood sign reluctantly revealed its new message on a sunny Presidents’ Day weekend, while coining other important phrases like SAVE THE POOD and SAVE THE PEOK along the way. We can only guess what new fun sayings will be revealed as the letters come down (we’re pulling for HOLLYWEAK). That’s scheduled to begin tomorrow. You can watch the progress on the Web cam at HollywoodSign.org

As the sun set over Los Angeles today, millions of local residents looked to the north and wondered, “Who’s Sally?”

The nine letters marking the world’s most famous neighborhood–and possibly one of the planet’s most effective billboards–had been planned to be altered to read SAVE THE PEAK. But a late start, light breeze and difficulties working with a delicate historic monument proved slow going for the team, who had to work entirely by hand securing 45-foot mesh fabric banners along the backs of the letters. By 5:00 only the S and the A had been covered. Tonight, it would be a Sallywood Night.

The sign’s transformation hoped to draw attention to the fact that the peak nearby–some 138acres seen to the left of the then-Sollywood sign here–needs to be purchased from developer Fox River Financial Resources to prevent a hypothetical four mansions from being built along the ridge. A movement was launched by the Trust for Public Land named Save Cahuenga Peak and has already raised $6.3 million dollars from celebrities (Tiffany & Co. chipped in another million in time for the press conference today). The campaign needs to double that amount by April 14 in order for the sale to go through.

Although he can’t be blamed for the disconnect between launching a campaign to protect the view of the Hollywood sign and transforming it into an eyesore for a few days, the creative execution for the piece fell on Ramy Baramily from Signquest. His company got the call a few weeks ago to start designing the banners, and only received official permission to install them yesterday. I asked him if they considered using the Hollywood sign typeface (they did) and why they chose red (it’s what the city wanted). I then asked him how they planned to solve a looming logistical problem: SAVE THE PEAK has two more characters than HOLLYWOOD. “You’re the first person to ask me that,” he said, amazed. The “THE” will be squeezed onto the space of the Y, he told me. I think we’re about to witness a typographic disaster of landmark proportions.

Not to mention a sustainability one: thousands of yards of mesh fabric, used for five days, and at a cost of “in the high five figures” (although the Trust for Public Land says it was all donated). Baramily didn’t have plans to recycle the fabric, but instead, said it would all go back to the city. One can only hope the mesh fabric can be sewn into tote bags and sold for more SAVE THE PEAK cash.

The irony in all this–besides the fact that Sally’s Beauty Supply got a lovely boost of free advertising today–is that the sign itself once advertised another real estate development: Hollywoodland. (In 1943, the “LAND” wassubsequently removed to reflect the name of the entire neighborhood,not just the subdivision.) Starting in 1923, the entire peak was in fact once divided up into tracts for homeowners to purchase. But the investment by former Los Angeles Times publisher Harry Chandler didn’t fare too well after the Depression, and that’s the reason most of the land remains wilderness today. (See, economic downturns can be good!)