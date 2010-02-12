Rebranding Valentine’s Day: Design Firm UnderConsideration’s New Look of Love

Hopeless romantics, you have a new way to express yourself come Sunday. And for all of us who can’t bear to face this most ooey-gooey of holidays, here’s a more contemporary way to celebrate it. Studio 360’s Redesign Valentine’s Day Challenge , which I helped launch a few weeks ago, unleashed hundreds of both warm and not-so-fuzzy solutions, but the show also enlisted married graphic designers Armin Vit and Bryony Gomez-Palacio of Austin-based UnderConsideration to create an entire branding package. You can hear them discuss their strategy with Kurt Andersen and see the entire system on their logo and identity blog, Brand New . Here’s the visual support behind some of their decisions.

The heart symbol is not owned by Valentine’s Day. So they took the two major lines intersecting through the heart and turned it into its own symbol.

This becomes a more recognizable icon for the holiday, and also makes a nice “V.”

The symbol can conveniently also be used in a variety of other real-life applications.

When it comes to a color palette, Valentine’s Day doesn’t own red (c’mon we just had Christmas) and pink is often that icky Pepto Bismol color. So they proposed a warm magenta and gray, which, when layered, create a lovely burgundy, perfect for a winter holiday.

An imposed tax on all Valentine’s Day cards will lead people to start making their own handmade cards again.

When it comes to the Valentine’s Day sweets, chocolate stays (as it should), but Vit and Gomez-Palacio suggest shifting the edibles towards fruits and vegetables which are healthier and known for their aphrodisiac qualities.