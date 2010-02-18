Four Steps to Turn Stories into Competitive Advantages

Aida Barragan spent one of her first days on the job telling stories. In a big room, with other new recruits, in a session led by the CEO of Outpatient Services for Baptist Health of South Florida , Aida drafted, discussed, and practiced delivering real and fictional stories about her new company.

Yousee, for the past year or so I’ve been looking into the tangible linkbetween stories and competitive advantage. A vast body of researchsupports the view that the “corporate values” that companies investmillions in crafting are actually less important than the stories theytell. All of this has to do with short-term-working memory, patternrecognition, and mirror neurons, which I won’t go into now. The findingis that 94% of your behavior is driven by unconscious forces and one ofthe most influential forces is the programming you acquired by thestories you grew up with.

S toriespermeate your subconscious. You are telling yourself stories all day,when you cross the street, when you step into a meeting with your boss.Stories about “Trojan horses,” or “cherry trees,” or “walking uphillboth ways,” or “the boy who cried wolf” pop up and guide your actionsbefore you even become aware they are tugging your reigns.

Sowhen Aida’s husband heard about that Baptist Health of South Florida,the largest non-profit health organization in South Florida, had beenexecuting a systematic program to shape their storytelling, he knewimmediately that this was an example of what I have been searching for. He was right and I had to learn more.

Last week I had a chance to interview Patricia Rosello, CEO of Outpatient Services, about the program she came up with. I wish I had time and space to dig into all the details, but I will summarize what her organization is doing to turn stor ytelling into a strategic tool for building a sustainable competitive advantage.