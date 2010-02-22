Olympic Uniforms Take Home the Gold in Ugly-Off

We’ve put in our time lauding the slick and well-designed Olympic uniforms. These are the other ones. Amid the pageantry of competition, a surprising number of athletes trotted, slid, or squatted into the ready position in garb that made us wonder, “Who thought that outfit was a good idea?”

advertisement

OPENING CEREMONY–It’s a Tie! Team Azerbaijan Say what you want about the fluffy white fur trapper hats, when Team Azerbaijan made their entrance, we couldn’t help focusing below the belt. Psychadelic paisley in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag is kind of like an (acid) party in your pants. Team Finland Is it sports or science? Looks as though the designer of Team Finland’s jackets had circuit boards–rather than snowboards–on the brain. SKELETON–Canada’s Jon Montgomery

advertisement

Okay so he took the gold, but was Jon Montgomery ready for his closeup? Obviously not. All we can say is, we never knew Canada was using their own version of Billy Bob teeth for athletes’ mouth guards. ICE DANCING – Russia’s Oksana Domnina and Maxim Shabalin Where to begin: the swirls, the fake eucalyptus leaves, or the body suits the color of department store mannequins from the 70s? The Russian ice dancing couple may have been favored to snag gold at the Olympics (they fell considerably short) but in these costumes, they’d already offended a host of Australian Aboriginal elders in their attempt to present an authentic ethnic folk dance–toning down the face paint in their final lackluster run wasn’t likely enough to mitigate the insensitivity, either. CURLING–Team Norway In the sport that encourages beer drinking, doughnut consumption, and a healthy dose of self deprecation, it is no surprise that some curler would eventually doff the somber dark uniform pants in favor of something a little more, shall we say, sprightly? Team Norway’s Christoffer Svae did just that, shopping online at Loudmouth, a golf outfitter. The “Fab Five” is currently ranked #2, but we give them points for originality–even if it is in questionable taste. Um, also, the Mad Hatter called… MOGULS–Australia’s Dale Begg-Smith