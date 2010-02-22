Vitra Unveils Its Stunning New Museum [UPDATED WITH 3-D TOUR]

The Vitra campus in Weil am Rhein, Germany, is already a mecca for contemporary architecture, featuring a design museum by Frank Gehry, a conference center by Tadao Ando, and another building on the way by SANAA . And they’ve just finished what might be the greatest of them of them all: a new building, designed by Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron, to showcase the company’s home-furniture collection.

UPDATE: Vitra has now thrown up an amazing series of 3-D images of the museum, offering you the next-best thing to actually visiting the building. A couple screen-caps:

Herzog & de Meuron–who made a global splash in 2008 with their “Bird’s Nest” stadium for the Beijing Olympics–conceived of the building as an “ur-house.” The individual volumes take the form of generic, A-frame houses, which are then stacked on top of each–creating an architectural symbol of Vitra’s actual business, selling high-design through mass production.

There are 12 houses in all, and the stacking of them

[For more stunning images by Iwan Baan, check out Arch Daily]CK