KieranTimberlake Wins Commission for the New American Embassy in London

After almost 200 years at an Eero Saarinen-designed location in the posh Mayfair neighborhood of London, American diplomats will be moving across the Thames to a new headquarters in 2017. And today, Philadelphia-based firm KieranTimberlake took home a hefty commission as its design was selected for the new U.S. Embassy. If you think it looks like a castle, you’re right: The $1 billion EFTE-covered cube even has a moat, which the architects hope will deter any unexpected guests. But the airy fin-like skin and a footprint that appears to almost hover–not to mention the garden notched out of an upper corner–make it feel friendly, transparent and green.