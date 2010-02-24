Infographic: ChatRoulette, “Nexting” by the Numbers

A month ago, we brought you an early look at ChatRoulette, and since then it’s blown up, with coverage in New York , The New York Times , and even USA Today , of all places. But this is the first time we’ve seen anyone apply some science to the phenomenon.

The brave individual who took it upon himself to explain ChatRoulette in a single entertaining video is Casey Neistat. There are loads of stats, including the chart above. Notably, Neistat (a male) had only about a 5% stay rate–the rest of people immediately nexted him. But his pretty lady friend had exactly the opposite result:

Which is probably about the same result as you’d find on any old dating site. Except ChatRoulette is about a million times faster/awesomer/weirder.

