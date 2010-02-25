Anatomy of Inspiration: Louis Vuitton’s Concept Handbags Steal from Prada’s Architecture

These concept designs for Louis Vuitton, created by Dzmitry Samal , are both hypercool and hypermodern, and “inspired by architecture:”

But wait a second! Any fan of architecture and design will recognize that the strappy motif actually appeared previously in Herzog & de Meuron’s Bird’s Nest stadium for the Beijing Olympics—and, even earlier, in this stunning flagship store for Prada in Tokyo:

The similarities are hard to ignore, right? Which makes you wonder two things: How pissed would Prada be if those LV handbags went into production? And why didn’t Prada recognize that in commissioning such a showpiece showroom, they actually created not just floor space, but an amazing branding statement that they could have played out in lucrative accessories?

Which also makes you think: Next time a fashion house hires a starchitect, a smart requirement would be the building be so iconic that it can be translated into leather and plastic. After all, good architecture works at any scale–even tiny.

[Via DesignBoom]CK