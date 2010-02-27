Extreme Makeover, Weiner Edition: RKS Redesigns the Deadly Hot Dog

Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics called for the redesign of hot dogs . “If you were to take the best engineers in the world and asked them to design a perfect plug for a child’s airway, you couldn’t do better than a hot dog,” said Dr. Gary Smith , former chairman of the AAP’s Committee on Injury, Violence, and Poison Prevention. “When it’s wedged in tightly, that child is going to die.” Never ones to resist a challenge, or the chance to play with our food, we carved out a little time to explore the redesign of the hot dog.

We began by thinking outside the bun. What other ways could we come up with for hot dog delivery? Looking for inspirations from food innovations like GoGurt and Push Pops, we briefly toyed with the idea of a semi-solid hot-dog paste…a Push-Pup, if you will, not unlike the Sushi Popper. But frankly, the idea of a hot dog in a non-Newtonian form, was more than a little gag-inducing.

For enhancing a sense of play, we flirted with the idea of Lego-inspired shapes, like the fruit snacks at right. But, given the reason behind the call for redesign, it seemed a bad idea to train kids to eat things shaped like toys.

So we decided the best way to preserve the hot dog experience would be to work inside the bun, and identified several key factors to keep in mind:

Esophagus-sized cylinders and spheres = bad, very bad

Fit within existing buns for “authentic”-ish experience

Look for opportunities increase sense of play

Enhance condiment-to-hot dog engagement

We began our exploration in sketch form. When one designer remembered a friend choking on a Lifesaver candy, but still being able to breathe, we looked at options with a hole down the center. We worry that these holes could be too easily compressed, and, worse, that people wouldn’t be able to resist the urge to stuff the hole with cheese, and that would take us back to square one as a choking hazard.

Flat, ribbon-style shapes could be folded to create the volume of a traditional hot dog. Forms with grooves and deep troughs would be great conduits for condiment consumption. One idea involved baby-pea-sized pellets of hot dog, packaged loosely in a natural casing to retain the traditional hot dog shape. When bitten into, the casing would release the pellets which would be too small to choke on. Of course, if these spilled onto the floor while frozen, we’d quickly move from choking hazards to slip-and-fall accidents.

These forms could also entice play, much like string cheese. Still, the temptation to bring bacon into the picture is hard to resist.