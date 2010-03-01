Fashion Forward: A Sustainability Report Helps Clothing Brands Plan for the Future

Amidst the new outfits swishing down runways at this year’s London Fashion Week was a different kind of fashion launch: The British non-profit named Forum for the Future released its sustainability trend report for the industry. But the report, named Fashion Futures 2025 , is no endless stack of statistics, like so many other trend reports that seem like they were written to make your eyes glaze over. This innovative toolkit includes a range of free materials, from a workshop guide to entertaining animation, that its creators hope will help the report’s message reach a wider audience.

“We do futures work because we think it’s a great way to discusssustainability and engage organizations,” says Peter Madden, chief executive for Forum for the Future. He noted that especially for such a universal industry the impact could be exponential–amajor shift in the fashion world could be one of the biggest factors in improving globalissues like climate change. The key to reaching their fashion-forward audience was to do it in a creative, collaborative way.

INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION

The fashion industry is home to contradictory trends, says Madden. While there are plenty of sustainable design brands making their way onto retail racks, by far the most financially-successful clothing is the very cheap, throwaway clothing, what you might call “fast fashion.” “The fashion industry has to crack two things,” says Madden. “Bringing garments to consumers that they can wear and wash with a fraction of the environmental impact, and focusing on materials like organic cotton, which are responsibly produced with natural ingredients.”

Reaching out to fashion industry experts from all over the world, Forum for the Future compiled interviews and resources that helped put together a picture of what fashion will look like 15 years from now. Some of the more intriguing ideas poised by Fashion Futures 2025’s 60-page report included business models like clothing libraries where people could rent special occasion or vintage pieces, or high-tech fibers which would be able to repel dirt and grime. Also the question of disposal was an interesting question: If clothes are gently worn but still have valuable fibers, how can pieces be reused or upcycled into something else?

FASHION-FORWARD

Although the report is compiled into a beautifully-designed free, downloadable document, Forum for the Future wanted to take the execution one step further. “We find that almost anyone can produce glossy futures reports,” says Madden. “The really important part is that they’re used.” The concept behind Fashion Futures 2025 was to involve the businesses who could start making these changes, and do it in an interactive manner. A workshop model was devised so a company of any size could not only read the report but actually use it to assess their current strategies while they looked at where they wanted to take their company. A workshop resource page provides an agenda, exercises and the report in PowerPoint form that allows company leaders to easily present the workshop to their employees, but also take ownership in the process–rather than have a set of standards and rules passed down from an authoritative body.

The secondary component was a series of four animations about each of the scenarios which illustrated how issues like climate change, resource shortages, population growth will affect the indstry. These informative, yet entertaining videos were produced in partnership with Dom del Torto at Biganimal Studio to be serious in content, yet still incorporate humor and be visually-provoking. Plus, the clever nature of the videos might help engage people outside of the fashion industry who might not read the report. “I encourage our teams not to produce a report if they don’t have to,” says Madden. “A good little viral film can fly around a company–or flyaround the world.”