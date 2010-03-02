Joris Laarman Lets His Skeletal Chairs and Hamster Cell Lamps Do Their Own Thing

Joris Laarman says his bone-like creations are just furniture doing what comes naturally. “This is what a chair wants to be,” he says, settling briefly into a bit of alabaster artistry that looks like a dozen femurs welded together.

Laarman, the very picture of a Dutch designer, with spiky hair, blue eyes, checked Keds, and dusty jeans, had taken a break from frantically painting gallery walls in a Sol LeWitt-like grid, to talk to us about his first U.S. solo show, which will open on Thursday.

The boney form of the exotically-shaped piece on which he was sitting is not just an artistic conceit, he says. The chair was actually formed by using an algorithm to translate the complexity, proportion and functionality of human bone and tree growth into a piece of furniture. It’s shape, which started out as a chunky block of material, was carved and altered just the way a bone would grow, into a branching series of supports, strong where they need to bear loads, open where no material is necessary.

The algorithm, originally developed by a German scientist, Claus Matthek (a “curious scientist who lives in the forest and studies bones and trees,” says Laarman), was adopted by Opal, the German automotive company, to craft car parts that were optimized both for strength and for minimal material use. Laarman stumbled upon Matthek’s work while cruising the Web–science sites, not design ones, he is quick to note–and wondered how it might work in designing a chair.

Laarman’s first U.S. solo exhibition at New York’s Friedman Benda gallery will run through Apr.10.

“We’ve worked with almost everybody of note in the area ofcutting-edge design,” says gallery owner Marc Benda. “But nobody of hisage has such a developed approach, is able to do the materialinnovation he does, and is also able to complete such beautifulobjects. Most designers need decades to do this.”

The title of the show, “Joris Laarman Lab,” is more than just a catchy way of marketing the designer’s latest work. It’s an accurate reflection of the restless curiosity that drives Laarman, 31, who’s actually a science geek trapped in a designer’s body. “At school, I was always good at physics,” he says. “My brain is kind of alpha, beta.” Over the past five years, Laarman has sought out collaborations with scientists as inspiration for his own work. “I like to combine high tech with poetry,” he says.