Infographic of the Day: LastHistory Graphs All Your Last.fm Listening

At long last, we’re starting to get infographics solutions that fit in with our everydays lives. For example: LastHistory, a free downloadable tool for seeing everything you’ve listened to on Last.fm.

Where it starts getting really cool is that you can use it to browse what you listened to most, in any given month, week, or day–and from there, you can layer in calender entries from iCal or pictures from iPhoto, to recreate, for example, what your personal soundtrack was during your last vacation:

One person calls it the “first novel music exploration app of the decade.” More, please!

[Via Flowing Data]CK