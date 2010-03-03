Calling All Oil Sheiks: Here’s the $160 Million Floating Island of Your Dreams

Wally –a company that makes stunning modern yachts–and the French fashion house Hermes have teamed up to design a new boat: The appropriately named WHY , a full-blown solar-powered island.

Just unveiled at the Abu Dhabi Yacht Show (of course), the WHY is 190 feet long and a whopping 125 feet wide–making it a dream for any billionaire who can’t find enough space off land for his phalanx of Cristal-swigging bikini babes. In all, the boat has the square footage of a mansion–some 34,000 square feet. As Wally’s president, Luca Bassani Antivari, explained it to The Guardian:

Everybody’s dream is to live on an island, in complete freedom,without constraint, with the independence that only self sufficiencycan provide. A piece of land with a beautiful villa partly fulfils this aspiration because it is static. A yacht offers the freedom to move, but does not have the space of a property. WHY has it all.

Right you are! I’ll take seven then, for each of the world’s oceans.

The boat is meant to cater to 12 guests, with “master space“, “guest space” and “common space.” There’s even an 82-foot pool and a 114-foot “beach” on the back. Supposedly, the massive fuel requirements of pushing the boat to a top speed of 14 knots will be offset by 9,700 square feet of photovoltaics on the roof. The $160 million pricetag is such a bargain.

