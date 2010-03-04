Stop! Motion Time: PES’s Washington State Lottery Commercial

The lottery is one of the stubborn bastions of horrible design in the U.S. The tickets break every good design rule: they’re cluttered and noisy and covered in foil. Jessica Helfand took tickets to task on Design Observer last year, putting them at the top of her list of Ten Things that Need to be Redesigned:

I suppose if you win it doesn’t matter a hoot how garish those color and font choices are, but given the odds stacked against you, the greater likelihood is that you will simply spend an inordinate amount of time looking at them. Ergo: shouldn’t they look better?

Lottery ads aren’t much better. The latest batch run from juvenile (Fat Wallet) to creepy (Take Five). New York Lottery Black tried to sleek it up with faux-“classy” ads, and a ticket to match, but it was an uphill battle:

Against the advice of vendors and his own sales staff, [director of the New York Lottery Gordon] Medenica pushed ahead with a plainer, more understated design by an in-house team. Not only did he eschew the typical ticket aesthetic, but he also strayed from using green or blue, colors that traditionally sell well for the agency. There were also concerns that a dark ticket would be lost amid the “waterfall cascade,” industry lingo for the rolled-up ticket displays that often sit near cashiers at gas stations and corner stores.

Still, Black came off looking more like a tuxedo t-shirt than a tux. Which is why the latest commercial for the Washington State Lottery is so fantastic. Directed by Adam Pesapane’s whimsical stop-motion studio PES, it suffers from a slightly awkward plot, but the brilliant animation makes up for it. You might remember PES from their Western Spaghetti video, which went viral a few months ago. Does it make you want to buy a lottery ticket? Maybe not. But at least it doesn’t make you want to kill your TV.

[Via Boing Boing]