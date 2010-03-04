Almost Genius: Is the Orbit G2 Stroller the Bugaboo Killer? [UPDATED]

This week, Orbit has unveiled the G2 –what they’re billing as the most advanced stroller ever. And it’s pretty incredible: The seat itself rotates and detaches–when not attached to the pram, it functions as both a car seat and a rocker. When it’s time for transport, the entire assembly folds up into one tiny package, that’ll fit even in the smallest trunks:

Obviously, at $900, the system is aimed squarely at top-tier strollers like the Bugaboo–which is all fine if your a well-heeled mommy. (Expect these things to swarm the TriBeCa by the summer.) Just one big problem: It only fits kids up to 22 pounds, so it’ll last a fraction of the time that other high-end strollers will–and that’s not to mention the fact that $50 strollers for toddlers already exist today. Still, maybe the next iteration will solve all those shortcomings? Why could you have upgrades for your kid, with less movement as the kid grows?

UPDATE: Orbit has gotten in touch to point out that the picture above shows the Orbit G2 Stroller, which is different from the G2 Travel System. The latter has a detachable seat that can be used as a car seat. But the Stroller doesn’t have that functionality, though it can be used for kids up to 40 pounds.

[Via NotCot]CK