Video: What Herman Miller Learned From Toyota (Before the Recall Disaster)

In the furor over Toyota’s recent recall failings, it’s easy to forget what made Toyota one of the most admired companies in the world: An unsurpassed production process and supply chain. And Toyota hasn’t been stingy with its learnings. One of the beneficiaries was Herman Miller, one of our 2010 Innovation All Stars. Apparently, Herman Miller, eager to boost its efficiency, hounded Toyota for help. Toyota eventually relented–and proceeded to send a production expert to refine Herman Miller’s processes. That expert ended up staying for five years, on Toyota’s dime: