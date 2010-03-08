The Future of Work Is Shared

I am an entrepreneur, a consultant in trend strategy with avirtual office. For 15 years I worked fulltime in offices and corporations as adesigner, I am familiar with the cube-a-day world. These last eight years as aconsultant and lecturer have been a new brand of freedom both inspirational andfraught with challenges.
While working alone, on the road or in a coffee shop is mynorm, with the economy as it is I am seeing more and more people join me as weseek a place to call office.
Something happens when you have other bodies in the room.Somehow you are within an energy field of focus that influences you. I can saythe same is true regarding innovation and ideation. It is refreshing to be ableto check in with someone regarding an idea or direction.
On the suggestion of John Malnor of Steelcase I haverecently started working at The-HUB.net, a global co-working space with a newlyopened branch at the BrowerCenter.org in Berkeley and in San Francisco, California.
The-Hub.net is heaven sent. We are social beings and while Imay not want to chat at Starbucks, I do somehow get more work done, and of ahigher quality with warm bodies present in the room at The Hub.
The David Brower Center is a new Platinum LEED building thathouses over a hundred .orgs, each contributing to future change in some manner.To me, this is the future of work – shared spaces with shared purpose. HubBerkeley is just one of the many offices housed there and luckily it is rightacross the hall from the newly formed Redford Foundation.
The drivers of HUB Berkeley co-working spaces are involvedwith investors at GoodCap.com. These are the creators of SoCap, a socialcapital conference held yearly in the Bay area. HUB offers free access simplyfor being a member. There are endless workshops held by members, moviescreenings and celebration events such as the Kiva 4th yearcelebration.
It is here that I am meeting people of the future. These arepeople creating new ways of working with new social innovation companies thatmake me jump for joy. Being involved with change-makers is astounding; theseare energetic, impassioned and innovative folk creating small yet powerfulbusinesses. These are people with a mix of small business smarts and bigcreative effect with mega legal skills for traction… an empowered and almostunknown new power in America.
As a business consultant I have not been exposed to theenergetic and happy crowd the Hub provides. These are not the cranky (andnecessary) politically correct change-maker crowd, nor are they the corporateexcluders. These are the fusionistas with skills who are making a differencefrom grassroots on up. And there are a lot of them.
On any given day you can run into and speak with Amy who isdeveloping an in-depth social network site focused on cooperative hyperlocality; or Val working on The Designers Accord; or our host today who is agraduate exchange student from France; or what about the young man from Chinawho graduated from Harvard and is in town working on his concept; and thenEmily who is bringing the Insights innovation lecture series to The Bay Area,or Jennifer who is working on an eco luxury camping experience or Cam workingon a clean tech product or Jody working on her global trend project forHelsinki…
I highly recommend stepping out of your norm and working withothers to see what happens.
