Tom Dixon’s Burlesque-Themed Circus: G’hed, Order the Strip!

Superstar designer Tom Dixon–whom we’ve covered frequently before –recently finished his newest interiors project, for a new restaurant in London called Circus .

Obviously, restaurants with a circus theme have been done over and overago–there was the original Le Cirque, with monkey-drawings everywhere. And Aureole,in Las Vegas, features trapeze performers that fetch your wine. But where Le Cirque and Aureole are pure kitsch,Circus aims more for trust-fund cool-kids that wear Helmut Lang.

The building itself used to be housing for the animals performing for the Royal Opera House–a fact that Dixon and the Seven Dials restaurant group have used to inspire the design. Only this time, the performers are human: The wait staff does double duty, performing in cabaret acts.

Ergo, you’ll notice the “Circus” theme referenced in the harlequin pattern on the wall below. And also the stairs attached to the long dining table, so that it can quickly become a stage:

Meanwhile, the lounge actually has a stripper pole:

Related stories:

Dean Street Townhouse, London, Asks: Porn with Those Bangers? (It’s Tasteful)