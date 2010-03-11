View the world through your competitors eyes

Ithink I’ve mentioned this Zen Koan before, but it’s worth remindingourselves of it: the bird and the fish both pursue the same goal inwinter – to stay warm – but they take opposite approaches. The birdflies up while the fish swims down.

Similarly, twocompanies can take radically different approaches to achievingidentical goals. Both are pursuing market share and profits, butbecause of their nature, the best way to pursue these may be quitedifferent.

You can play on this fact by asking yourself how a “fish” would approachthis problem and how a “bird” would do it; how a “retailer” would jumpinto this business and how a “software company” would.

Just today I was having lunch with two executives from Chartis , formerly part of AIG, and we were discussing the value of asking leaders questions like “ how would my competitor approach this problem? ” or “ how would a company from a seemingly unrelated industry get into this business? ”

Blink is approaching the corporate jet opportunity from a fundamentally different angle than most corporate jet companies. The leaders in the space – NetJet s , Bombardier FlexJet ,etc. – are seeking to match the luxury of owning a corporate jet withthe economy that comes from shared ownership. They are to jet ownershipwhat luxury timeshares are to real estate.