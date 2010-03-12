Converse Starts a New Business on the Side

Converse are the lo-fi sneakers that everyone loves–precisely because of their “can’t change, won’t change”-ness. And now, with a little help from Takahiro Miyashita, designer of now-extant, but-still-cult Japanese label Number (N)ine, they’ve gone through a serious jhuzz-up. The laces are off-center, there’s some crazy lace/felt upper stuff going on–actually super-shaggy suede–and there’s a rather twinkly little gold star on the back end.

In fact, just about the only thing that hasn’t changed is the All-Star signage on the back, and the plimsoll-line stripe running round the bottom. They’re available from tomorrow at some seriously high-end stores–10 Corso Como, Colette, Dover St Market, Wood Wood, and Aloha Rag, for starters–and will cost $140 per pair.

One has to admit, however, that side-lacing shoes don’t always work. Above left, see the Piltdown Man version, from Top Man, and Above right, the 101-Uses-For-A-Dead-Slanket, available in Target stores right now.

[Via Cool Hunting]AD