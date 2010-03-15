Waiting for the Paris Metro? You Might Be in an Ikea Ad

Ride the Metro this week in Paris and you might get off the train to an odd sight: No, it’s not the ol’ dorm-room-recreated-on-the-lawn college prank, it’s an ad. Ikea set up their furniture collections in a few busy stations (St. Lazare, Champs Elysées Clémenceau, Concorde, and Opéra), supplementing those rock-hard, gum-stained waiting benches with comfy and pristine (for now) Ektorp and Kalstad couches and Brasa floor lamps. Posters on the walls continue the vibe with trompe l’oeil cabinets and bookshelves.