Microsoft Immediately Stumbles in Quest for Well-Designed Phone Apps

With the recent release of Windows Phone 7, Microsoft appears to be getting serious about design. They’ve overhauled the mobile OS completely, in favor of a minimalist aesthetic and an efficient no-nonsense UI . And they’re hoping to improve the most glaring failure of their previous phone OS’s: Hideous 3rd-party apps. But how?

The first step in that change has been creating a 69-page how-to document for app developers, the UI Design and Interaction Guide. Clearly modeled on Apple’s own iPhone Human Interface Guidelines, the hope is that developers will create apps that share a visual language and ease of use–which is precisely what’s been lacking in previous Windows-mobile apps.

Tech blogger Caleb Elston heralded the news, as big, big, big:

Why does this matter? Because people want polished thoughtful apps. Aside from one hit wonder apps like iFart, the majority of the longstanding top selling iPhone apps are impeccably designed and executed…Microsoft signaling to designers that they care enough to author a document outlining the specifics of the platform at launch is big. It means they are serious about world class apps being developed, not just knock offs and shoddy ports. The question is, will designers and developers deliver?

Sadly for Microsoft, when you start digging into the actual documents, you immediately realize: Microsoft might suddenly care about design in a new way. But it doesn’t mean that they’ve actually changed as a company.

Where the Apple doc is a veritable seminar on human-centered design, the Microsoft doc is bundle of technical details.

For example, here’s the first meaty section in the Apple doc. Titled “Human Interface Principles: Creating a Great User Interface,” it begins:

A great user interface follows human interface design principles that are based on the way people–users–think and work, not on the capabilities of the device…When possible, model your application’s objects and actions on objects and actions in the real world. This technique especially helps novice users quickly grasp how your application works.

By contrast, here’s the first section of the Microsoft document, titled “Designing for Touch”: