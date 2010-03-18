Uniqlo Looks to the Rouble as It Opens First Shop in Moscow

Uniqlo, part of Fast Retailing (#41 on our Most Innovative Companies list), is heading for Russia. The Japanese company that boasts Jil Sander alongside great jeans and cheap cashmere is to open up another store to go with the 918 it already has worldwide, in the Atrium shopping center, in Moscow. The brand will have 1,200 square meters at its disposal when the space opens, on April 2.