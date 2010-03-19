3-D Printed Shoes: Quite the Feet

The pieces were exhibited recently in a show in Amsterdam called “The Future of Fashion,” curated by Freedom of Creation, a Dutch outfit that specializes in 3-D printed design.

The shoes themselves are, like many 3-D printed objects, made of powdered nylon that has been slowly fused together, by a computer guided laser. As you can see on the heel and the forefoot, there’s a little bit of a platform flange–to give a bit of cushion on what’s normally a very stiff material.

It’ll probably take a few more years though before you see 3-D printed shoes in your local mall: Even small objects like these can run thousands of dollars per copy, unless the designer happens to own her own machine. But these are dropping in price at a crazy rate: What used to be hundreds of thousands of dollars a few years ago can now be had by the at-home tinkerer for as little as $5,000. CK