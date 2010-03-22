Avoiding Corporate Death Spirals in a Sea of Change

The March 17, 2010, Wall Street Journal article titled Blockbuster Considers Bankruptcy Filing comes as no surprise to me or many other business executives in the world:

Blockbuster Inc. again warned it may have to file for bankruptcy protection as the movie-rental company remains unprofitable. In its annual report filed Tuesday, Blockbuster said its declining sales and cash flow, coupled with increasingly competitive industry conditions, “raise substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern.”

Blockbuster’s strategy is dated and holds limited market appeal today. Why would I want to drive to a store to rent a movie so I can drive back to the store to return a movie if I don’t have to? How could they ignore Netflix? How could they ignore video-on-demand? How can a company like Blockbuster pretend that the world around them wasn’t changing?

Blockbuster isn’t the only company in recent memory to get caught flat-footed.

Silicon Graphics (SGI) went from darling of the tech industry and Hollywood to a dog in just a few short years. Sun Microsystems lost its way as well. Why? The technology marketplace didn’t want proprietary, one-off, incredibly expensive workstations when they can get nearly equivalent technology on non-proprietary PCs. How could they have not heard corporate IT folks saying this? The market changed and they did not.

Digital Equipment Corporation built its success in the 80’s and 90’s around its proprietary VMS operating system and a wide range of computing platforms. Where are they today (besides being owned by HP)? History! DEC’s role is in supporting legacy applications that haven’t yet been migrated to new platforms. Digital never saw it coming. Of course, I have first-hand knowledge that they didn’t’ look very hard.

Palm was once a darling in the industry known first for PDA’s (personal digital assistants) and later for smart phones. Where are they today? Sadly, Palm is in a death spiral. As of this date, they are experiencing weak demand for the approximately one million smart phones they have in inventory. The CEO of the company offered some “explanations” for the maladies they are experiencing and indicated that if market and technology forces had not been what they are, they “could have been a contender.” Sorry, but when you are a technology company, you can’t ignore market and technology forces.

What does the smart phone marketplace want? Apple iPhones and smart phones based on the Android operating system. What did Palm do? Offer a one-off, proprietary operating system with a tiny subset of applications available when contrasted with Apple and the Android operating systems. While one could argue that the number of applications available doesn’t matter, to the marketplace it does. It tells the marketplace where application developers think the market share battle will be won. Customers and potential customers are in tune with this.