SFMOMA’s Expansion Plans are Shockingly Safe

After his dream for a museum in the Presidio went nowhere, Gap founder Don Fisher turned his 1,100-piece contemporary art collection over to SFMOMA. It’ll make SFMOMA into an art-world force on the level of MOMA or the Tate Modern, and as such, it’ll need its own flashy new box. As if trying to prove it can play with the big boys, SFMOMA picked an utterly predictable shortlist of potential designers for the 225,000-square-foot expansion. The was leaked to Curbed and as yet is unconfirmed by the museum. Here they are: