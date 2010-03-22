Why Can’t the World’s Best Architects Build Better Web Sites?

The best way to describe Architizer might be to call it a Facebook for architects. That’s probably simplifying things a bit, but for an undertaking like this, simple is the linchpin.

At Architizer’s West Coast launch last week, the turnout was as diverse as the thousands of projects represented on the site. Hundreds of firms–from the big names to the no-names–have created profiles and uploaded information about their work, including photos, credits, materials, even some renderings or sketches. Each project has its own dedicated page. And–perhaps most critically–every location is mapped in Google Maps so you can actually go see the building in real life.

I put the site to the test when I was looking for a recent project I needed to reference in a story (as I often do). Locating the project on the Architizer site took two clicks, compared to two minutes and four clicks to find the exact same information the architect’s own Web site. As more and more firms learn that the ability to find and share their projects trumps their own antiquated interactive experiences, I’m hoping they’ll put their projects here. Though it’s not the slickest-looking online destination, usability is what makes Architizer such a welcome, needed tool for the industry.

Why? Because most architect Web sites suck.

Architects are the original interactive designers. They’re skilled at creating navigable structures. They specialize in designing rich experiences for their users. But if architects designed their buildings the way they designed their Web sites, they’d all fall apart.

Let’s visit the site of what I would say is one of the world’s smartest and most progressive architectural firms, Diller, Scofidio + Renfro. Designed by Pentagram’s Lisa Strausfeld, a celebrated interactive designer, their site is undeniably gorgeous. It’s pretty fun to zip through, too, with the images standing up like little structures themselves, giving me the feeling that I’m swooping down over city blocks like Spiderman.

But if I’m visiting your site, it’s a good bet that I’m not Tobey Maguire. I’m probably a wildly wealthy potential client who wants to send one of your past projects to my business partner. Or maybe I’m an architecture student who wants to quickly reference the location of one of your buildings on my phone so I can visit it.