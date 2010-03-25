Infographic: The Geekiest Blinds in the World

It’s hard to imagine something as ancient–and dead simple–as window blinds getting a full-on, 21st-century geek treatment. But here you go. Ishac Bertran and Gizem Boyacioglu , two students at the Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design, have created La Ventana Indiscreta , a mechanical window shade that actually graphs the way it’s been used. That barely makes sense typing it, but bear with me.

The shade has three basic settings: Open, half-open, and closed. There’s also a fourth setting (pictured above), “Graph,” in which each of the blind’s seven strips is used to create a bar chart of how the blinds were arranged, in the last seven days.

One particularly elegant detail is the control interface–the beads on the right of the blind. The white beads are engraved with pictographs of the setting; you select the setting by lining up the tan bead on the left with the desired white bead on the right.

Bonus points: “La Ventana Indiscreta” (“Indiscreet Window”) is the Spanish title for the Alfred Hitchcock classic, Rear Window. (Hence the camera set-up in the picture above.) Hit Yanko for more pics and information. CK