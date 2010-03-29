Jack Donaghy vs. Kabletown: The Case for Innovation

Television can contain nuggets ofwisdom in even its silliest situations. Last week, a segment of 30 Rock struck a chord with me, like it has with FastCompany.com writers many times before . Though the context was satirical, thisepisode portrayed two stereotypes I recognize in the business world: innovatorsand complacent companies.

Jack Donaghy, a self-proclaimedinnovator, delivered a eulogy for his mentor, Don Geiss, in the face of apersonal crisis. His NBC had just been acquired by Kabletown, a complacentcompany coasting off the revenue of a mature product (and perhaps a jab at Comcast buying the real-life NBC?). With ninety-one percent of its profit coming from a singlecategory–pornography–Kabletown saw no need for growth or innovation, makingJack’s business skills obsolete.

Commemorating his fallen hero, Jackrecalls Geiss’ guiding philosophy: “There’s always an untapped market. Nobusiness is ever done evolving. There are always opportunities for innovation.”

His own words spark the realizationthat Kabletown has failed to address the needs of fully half of its potential market:women. Jack’s new idea had the potential to double Kabletown’s pay-per-view, as illustrated by another funny clip later in the show.

In my interactions with potentialclients, I occasionally encounter a Kabletown—a company content with the statusquo, throwing out excuses why innovation is not for them, whether due toregulation, product lifecycle or time constraints. And for every excuse, I have a reply. Channeling JackDonaghy, I emphasize my belief that, no matter what a company’s circumstances,there is always room to innovate.

Here are the top “KabletownExcuses” I hear in my conversations with business people, and my reaction to them as a designer.