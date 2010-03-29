Sign of Humanitarian Relief That Anyone Can Understand

More than two months later, we still haven’t forgotten the images of Haiti being reduced to rubble in the worst catastrophe in its 200-year-old history. But with the devastation in Haiti–and in the aftermath of Chile’s worst earthquake in over 40 years–we have also witnessed unprecedented support from private and governmental agencies, religious groups of all denominations, and international relief organizations from around the world. In the United States alone, the American Red Cross generated nearly $30 million in two weeks after setting up its $10 text-message donation system for Haiti.

As we’ve seen in Haiti and Chile the logos of disaster relief agencies must also work harder than most other logos. Due to the fact that they’re used in a variety of foreign countries and by people who speak many different languages, they need to communicate a singular idea that’s easily recognizable, even if the name attached isn’t instantly understood. Since they’re used in the field with less-than-optimal graphic conditions, these logos need to make sure they can be readily reproduced on a large scale and across all mediums. And since disaster relief logos are often used as landmarks for aid in infrastructurally-damaged areas, they must use a vivid color scheme that will stand out against any background.

When we think of disaster relief and humanitarian organizations, which come to mind first and why? How effective and memorable are their identities?

The Red Cross/American Red Cross is the neutral worldwide organization dedicated to humanitarian interests and the prevention of human suffering. The visual effectiveness of its logo is centered on a simply colored shape, transcending language barriers and making it one of the most widely recognized symbols on the planet, synonymous with mercy and charity.

CARE serves individuals and families in the poorest communities of the world. Drawing strength from its global diversity, resources, and experience, CARE promotes innovative solutions and advocates global responsibility. The warm color palette evokes a sense of positivism and compassion, and the hands forming a circular shape create an unmistakable, universal symbol of partnership and cooperation. The lower case lettering suggests approachability, access, and friendliness. It is easy to scale up and down and has great visibility from a distance.

UNICEF is mandated by the United Nations General Assembly to advocate for the protection of children’s rights–to help meet their basic needs and to expand their opportunities to reach their full potential. The UNICEF logo benefits enormously from the fact that it is based on the United Nations logo, which is highly recognized and afforded immediate legitimacy all over the world. It could be improved slightly by sharpening the mother/child silhouettes or transforming these images to seem more life-like.

These logos, for the most part, work. But I as I surveyed disaster relief logos in action throughout the many photos of Haiti and Chile, I was struck by the poor graphic presence of Doctors Without Borders (or Médicins Sans Frontières). The international medical humanitarian group is a neutral organization that provides aid to people whose survival is threatened by violence and neglect due to armed conflict, epidemics, malnutrition, or natural disasters. But even with its very bold mission this is an example of a disaster relief organization badly in need of a new identity to communicate its cause.