Infographic of the Day: Does Being Old Really Make You a Republican?

Using 173,000 profile questionnaires, they managed to create, for each user, a gauge of his views on economics and social issues. Then, the company graphed these attitudes by age:

Looked at another way, when combined, these two trend lines imply political identifications:

And looked at another way:

What’s going on here? To explain the changes over time, OKCupid produced a nice and neat narrative:

, they start making real money. Economic progressivism goes out the window, preferably out the window of a building with a doorman. As the adult mind turns to more material matters, social views don’t change that much. Finally, after the mid-40s, retirement looms. Our former teenagers check their collective 401(k)s and think, you know what, let’s all get checks from the government. Social views take a hard turn for the more restrictive. At the end of the journey, economic and social views are again in agreement—only this time on the other side of the philosophical line!

But hold on here. Keep in mind that OK Cupid isn’t tracking a single person over time–rather, they’re just graphing the personality traits of a huge group of people and bucketing them by age.

As a result, the analysis above–which assumes a sort of fuzzy everyman whose politics are shaped by age–basically overlooks perhaps the biggest political story of the last decade: There’s been a real and measurable shift in generational attitudes. Millennials simply don’t think like Baby Boomers.