Will the Open-Ended Innovation of “Lost” Ultimately Deliver for Its Audience?

Good design is polarizing. You could argue the same is true forgood television. Case in point, Lost . For almost six years, viewers have beenarguing over the possible endings and explanations behind ABC’s hit televisionshow.

In my experience, most fans aredivided into two camps. On one end of the couch are the die-hard devotees likemy wife, who maintain that the writers have planned everything from thebeginning and have faith that the show will wrap up in a coherent andsatisfying way. The other group, which includes myself,insists the show has become so convoluted that there is no chance for areasonable resolution, and harbors mounting resentment over this perceivedmanipulation by the writers. I can’t help but wonder if this all anelaborate practical joke six seasons in the making.

And yet, after reading inEntertainment Weekly that a 30-second ad in the final episode of the serieswill cost around $900,000, I have to admire the producers. They managed to cashin on one of the most successful instances of open-ended innovation I canrecall, having ensnared a large and loyal audience in a world where plane crashsurvivors are stuck on a time-traveling tropical island inhabited by polarbears and a smoke monster.

They deliver a product thatdeliberately flaunts the rules of plausibility–a luxury that few creativeprofessionals enjoy. Essentially, Lost viewers–loyal and skeptics alike–arethe perfect clients. They pose no deadlines, no constraints; they simply tunein every Tuesday night trusting that the creative process will come to fruitionin the end.

The question still remainswhether things will come together in the end. Will the creative processdeliver, or will the lack of constraints lead to disappointment? At this point,it’s not hard for me to imagine the series ending with Hurley riding a polarbear off into the sunset. Happy April Fools Day.

Read more of Stuart Karten’s Dear Stuart blog

Browse blogs by our Expert Designers