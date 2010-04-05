God, Guns, Graphics: Pentagram’s Michael Bierut on Busted Christian Militia’s Branding

Last week, the feds arrested nine members of the Hutaree, a right-wing Christian militia accused of plotting to assassinate law enforcement officers in Michigan. It was a frightening flashback to Oklahoma City , proof that the crazies are alive, well, and heavily armed, and though the Hutaree failed where Timothy McVeigh clearly succeeded, they have one thing he didn’t: branding.

Their logo combines crossed spears, a sword of some sort, and the letters “CCR” (for Christian Colonial Republic) against an Army-green backdrop. It’s a curious thing. But we can’t really tell if it’s a medieval crest updated for the End Times (we asked a coat-of-arms specialist, and she didn’t know) or an album cover for Creedence Clearwater Revival, so we consulted Michael Bierut, a graphic designer and senior partner a the design firm Pentagram. Here, he discusses the logo’s origins, its martial messaging, and why Arial Bold Italic doesn’t exactly scream “right-wing, anti-government, plotting-to-kill-cops-in-the-name-of-Jesus militia:”

FastCompany.com: What are we looking at exactly? Break down the various elements of the design for us.

Michael Bierut: This is a fairly skillful piece of design. The shape, vaguely medieval, suggests a shield. The central form combines, most successfully, the initial H, a cross, and a spike. The crossed pair of spears beneath are space fillers but add to the general warlike and aggressive tone.

Any clues as to the origin of the design?

Whoever designed this was clearly inspired by both medieval heraldry — the language of the Crusades — and military insignia.

Talk about the colors. What are they doing for the logo?