Marcel Wanders’ Dining Table in Paradise, Set With Monster Chairs for Muses

You can count on Marcel Wanders to unveil something eye-popping at the Milan Furniture Fair each year. Last year saw his Can-Can lamp for Flos–a dome filled with a ruffled underskirt like a chorine in the Folies Bergere; in 2008, he fielded a shower stall paved with Bisazza tiles in which bikini-clad models cavorted under a shower head embedded in a Swarovski crystal chandelier.

This year, the Dutch design superstar seems to be obsessed with his own mortality. In advance of the show, which opens on April 14, Wanders sent us an image of his “Monster Chair,” a grimacing, anthropomorphic leather-upholstered number that looks like it escaped from the set of a Maurice Sendak movie.

More puzzling was the story Wanders appended to the image. It’s a mediation on what he expects to find when he crosses over that dark river. Evidently, in Wanders’s afterlife, paradise will be a long banquet table, in which the seven women who have served as his life-long Muses will each have a place. Around the table will be seven dark leather chairs, while the table itself will be set with silver cutlery, white porcelain plates, and tons of white tulips (this is a Dutch vision of heaven, after all!).

Callas and Puccini will be in the corner, making heavenly music, and the wine will be top shelf.

In a fantasy that sounds vaguely like a Muslim hoping that seven black-eyed virgins will be awaiting him in paradise, Wanders dreams that “all the beauty I discovered and hoped to have in my life will suddenly be there for me eternally.”

Then, veering into the realm of John Fowles in The Collector, Wanders talks about collecting these beauties as if they are butterflies–although he’s quick to note, “I will never pin a butterfly down to keep her from flying.”