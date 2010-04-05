Haiti Poster Project Bolsters Relief

Just days after the Haitian earthquake, a group of designers mobilized to create artwork about the devastation which could aid on-the-ground efforts. A few months and a few hundred designers later, the Haiti Poster Project launches today with over 300 pieces by artists and designers from all over the world, like Miki Iwasaki of mi-workshop in San Diego, California (above). These will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to Doctors Without Borders .

Many posters, like that of Pentagram’s Justus Oehler, use the recognizable imagery of a seismometer reading.

Götz Gramlich of Germany used another graphic element that became familiar to us during the earthquake coverage: the satellite maps used to identify damaged buildings.

Band-Aids were another popular element employed to symbolize aid, like this poster by David Daniele. Doctors Without Borders should expect a fair amount of support: Organizers have set a goal to raise $1 million.

[Haiti Poster Project]AW