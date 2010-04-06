Pay No Attention to the Man Behind This Documentary (Banksy)

The extended trailer for the new Banksy documentary Exit Through the Gift Shop has been posted today by Wooster Collective and as we expected, it doesn’t reveal much more about the reclusive Banksy himself (who appears pixelated as above, his voice altered). But we do learn more about the bizarre twist of the documentary’s plot.

Thierry Guetta, a French filmmaker also known by his street artist name, Mr. Brainwash (he had his own splashy art show in L.A. named Life is Beautiful two years ago) started making a documentary about street art in the 1990s. He shot footage of Space Invader, who puts those pixelated Atari-esque mosaics all over the world. He went on wheatpasting outings with Shepard Fairey to paper cities in Obey Giant posters. And finally Guetta gained access to the great Banksy–who of course doesn’t really want to be featured in a documentary. So Banksy turns the cameras on Guetta and makes a movie about him trying to make a movie about street art. What ensues looks to be as dark and unpredictable as one of Banksy’s illustrations. The film opens April 16.

[Exit Through the Gift Shop extended trailer]AW