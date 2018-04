If we’re gonna have to go eventually, please make it be as fun as this. The short film Pixels envisions a world invaded by the planets of Atari and Nintendo.

The urban destruction as wrought by Donkey Kong and Pac-Man is entertaining enough, but the use of the pixel shape as a narrative element is downright brilliant. See if you can name all the games, and be sure to stick around for the closing credits.

[Pixels by Patrick Jean]AW