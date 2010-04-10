Designing 4 Resilience

Today I am attending a conference at The-Hub.net workspace collectivein Berkeley that addresses resilience in a shifting landscape. For furtherinformation on the timely topic of design resilience visit: www.justgood.tv livestreaming and www.shareable.net for support content. One of the drivers of the conference, NealGorenflo, promotes design for resilience via shared living forresilience through Shareable.net.

Interesting attendees included several sponsors such as IDEAHIVE.COM (for more on Idea Hive see below)

Design For Resiliance (D4R) – emerged through personal conversations being taken to thepublic… to evolve and shape it through cross contribution. Welcome.

-Collapse or construct conversations going on reveal the ‘ManyHeaded Hydra’ of our situation

-Capacities to adapt to and shape the changes that are outthere

-Don’t know the future but can prepare for the range ofoutcomes

-Dominating mindset of King, Allah or Americans must solveit, not us, abdicating powers to engage and influence

-Centralization (Jordan as symbol of everyplace) as ‘Fallacyof Power’ that is failing us.

-Water is not regarded as a commons, nobody then owns theproblem = no participation.

2.-Explanations of why this is happening to allconcerned

-Create open model…

Resilience design is a movement encapsulating a thinkingstyle. Where is it going?

-In 4 weeks a conference in Vienna is occurring to continue promotionof bringing resiliency forward.

-Jordan-Model has been applied

-Yemen-Next assignment upcoming

Reliance is not a tech problem but rather requires socialinnovation to hedge the risks of not knowing what the future will look like.Weave cross scaling and cross boundary networks in order to build knowledge andsocial memory. Know how stakeholders can be assisted, involved and engaged infold networkers… map out the key influencers embedded in structural foldnetworks and them be inspired withstrategies for building up adaptive capacity to learn from tools and workstyles established in design and engineering. Observing, framing, ideating,prototyping, testing, robust decision-making.

2. Stephanie Smith, Architect and creator of Cul-de-sacCommune concepts and upcoming book.

Start: MSNBC article today: 1.2 Million Families Lose TheirHomes – think of the lives and families destroyed. And yet people are leaningon their families and friends and coming up with unique solutions and thearticle discusses this…. Contrast this with The New York Times opinion response, “Relax, We’ll Be Fine”. The Millennialswill move into the suburbs, into a post-industrial village recreation.

Stephanie Smith, has thoughts on that. As an architect shethinks there is too much architecture in the world. I love that she says that,an honest statement about her profession that is taking away the starchitectureapproach… She is about using what is there, reinvention and evolution designthat is useful to the user. There is potential in the suburbs because there isso much space unused so much need, so much to work with.

As a social entrepreneur and architect she has been workingon:

-From Cube to Commune – How to create community in cube land

-Cul-de-sac Commune – Creating and teaching about creating communityin the American suburb which is about Design Resilience and shared futures. Sheis taking this year to write the book about these ideas and ideas she hasworked on these many years. See her interview last year on NPR:

http://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=102651496

“Transformation will happen right where we are. Using whatwe have, working with whom we have.

Reintroduction of commune concepts into modern life?Clearing up the past concepts of commune needed, commune is simply a sharing of resources according toWikipedia.

What if we removed the cult (ideology of rock, free lovelifestyle) and used this as a typology, simply of sharing what we do and whatneeds doing. How do we get there?”

A year ago she started 3 projects along these lines in LosAngeles. Got neighbors together… Topanga, Hollywood, Rustic Canyon. It wasinitially therapy really to resolve the petty issues of so many things we getirritated about in communities that do not communicate… your dog was mean to mydog. Hour upon hour. And eventually they took to it. Communal pizza oven? Thatsounds get!!! Excitement, movement, engagement and then they each come to apoint: “Is there an iPhone ap for this? I am not up for spending 4 afternoons aweek over and over again with my neighbors… “

Cul-de-sac Commune Project was on NPR as mentioned, itinspired many across the country to engage. And now she is taking this year towrite the book and to work on technology for this, an ap for this! At last theiPad is out! She is doing an iPad version with tools all in one place. A yearaway.

Since day is also about design thinking, there are fourthings she learned along the way around Resilience and Optimism:

1.A Need To Be Containedand Densified – For instance suburb is difficult because you want space andyet ultimately it is too airy, not defined, demarcated. For resilience there isa need for boundary and more density to continue on successfully.

2. Online and offline– IN ALL WE DO, both are very important. Instance communication (virtual andactual bulletin board), mapping (location, GPS), networking (micro-communitiesconnected) approached so it adds to the real versus take away from it.

3. Productive anditerative – Not a rock star,singular design generation coming up. Rather, bottom up design, female not maleis the future model. Wired cover was all about local tech that allows localsuccess. Gandhi’s village model from ‘Small is Beautiful: Economics as ifPeople Mattered.’ Her bible from the 70s.

4. Note: Credit was introduced less than 50 years ago.Stephanie proposes a 3rdeconomy, shared and resource-based economy. Current financial constructs arevictimizing… resource-sharing removes the intermediary creating less victimization.Stephanie’s role is providing tools to integrate this economy into our dailylives immediately to get this sharing going.

• Individual responsibility and passion keeps us fromcollapsing as well. Being responsible within the community as well as thecommunity responsibility is important. www.MindTime.com

• Different Drummer idea of Community from Jerry Michalski

1.-False community ideas (left handers, we are ateam…. untrue)

2.-Crisis triggers and shows u this is not true.Crisis is necessary in order for us to form community

3.-Crisis Triggers and the Initial Chaos: Twoprimary and immediate ways out. Leave or lead us out of this.

4.-The productive way to create community is crisisis an emptying out and then beginning which is about entering true community.

The rest of the day includes small gatherings of thinking in open contribution.

