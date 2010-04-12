Virgin Media Celebrates 10th Anniversary of U.K. Broadband With Friggin Lasers [UPDATED]

UPDATE: A video of the show is finally up; check it out:

This year, apparently, is the 10th anniversary of broadband in the U.K., and Virgin Media is celebrating in high style, with a sprawling laser-light installation, on view in London through April 19.

“Speed of Light” is the brain child of United Visual Artists, whose work we’ve featured regularly. This time, however, with the aid of some backing from PR firm Borkowski, the installation is massive, occupying a four-story warehouse on London’s South Bank. Forward to 1:15 to get a taste of the experience:

The entire trip begins in front of a microphone, where visitors are asked to answer a handful of questions about their lives. Then, those responses follow you throughout the show–appearing as emoticons…

…And abstract patterns that corresponded to your voice.

So far, there’s no video yet available of the actual installation–so you should check it out if you’re in London. For more images, you can also see the “Speed of Light” Flickr pool and Creative Review. CK