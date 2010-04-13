Oxo Good Grips Designers Take on Tablet Magazines

My last post about Smart Design’s take on the “iPad” of 20 years ago mused about how people would use powerful tablet computers in the future. Lucky for us, that future is now. With the introduction of the iPad and the inevitable array of fast follower devices, we now have the opportunity to imagine and develop the applications that will bring these products to life. So what will we do with them? They’re big for a phone handset (although that might be funny…hello!?) and pretty small for a TV. It’s like the story of the Three Bears. As Goldilocks designers we need to find something that’s just right.

In a recent search to find that “just right,” we looked at how traditional print media such as newspapers and magazines might be repurposed to play out in the iPad domain. The focus of the project was not so much about the technology as it was about the relationship people have with their favorite publications and how to fortify that connection in a digital world. Matt Barthelemy, our VP of Interaction Design explains Smart’s strategy. —Tom Dair

To set the stage for this digital magazine experience concept, I want to give some background on how we set up the project and the foundational ideas that drove our work.

We gave ourselves a lot of real-world constraints at the outset; we looked at the current assets within the print versions of magazines and the workflow that is needed to produce them. Because today, the content developed for print media are in different formats than the content developed for interactive media. Magazines and newspapers aren’t typically set up to produce motion assets; they typically deal with more static elements like photography and typography.

Our goalwas to offer a new model for serving up an enhanced version of the familiarmagazine experience, without requiring publishers to create or license video,or radically change their work process. Our challenge was to make those staticassets more dynamic–to give magazine readers a compelling experience of thatcontent on a touch-based tablet like the iPad. Part of our solution is thedynamic nature of how a person can move through the contents of a magazinewithin our model. Additionally, we used simple techniques to animate staticimagery, without shooting video. While we think judiciously adding video assetsmakes a lot of sense, we did not want to rely on video as the way to create adynamic and compelling experience.

What we areproposing is a new model for magazines in digital format, with the followingadvantages and features:

Forthe readers/subscribers : It’s still engaging with familiar, valued, branded content but in anenhanced way that’s more entertaining, easier, and hopefully more helpful–eventhe ads can be more valuable. The model supports content from any magazinetitle. Print magazines are all bound similarly and readers page through fromfront to back–it’s the content inside that differentiates title from title–butthe model of moving through and consuming the content is virtually identical.

Forthe publishers : Itis new and more visually appealing, but keeps subscribers committed to thebrands and writers they love. It's achievable, too. By respecting thelimitations of what they currently do, it doesn't create a completely new workstream, nor does it require new assets.

Forthe advertisers: This format can create more consumer engagement with their ads, allowing theads to live outside of the magazine which is a compelling reason to stayinvolved in magazine advertising and get excited about the new venue (withopportunity to learn lots of information about reader engagement, like how longthe ads are viewed, which ads get acted upon, etc.) We know that ads areimportant for publishers' business model, and their survival.

Our team talked to a variety of colleagues, friends, andfamily members who are committed print magazine readers (men and women,subscribers and news stand purchasers of a variety of magazines.) We asked:What do they like about the magazine experience? Why do they subscribe? What’sthe arrival like? How is their engagement over the course of a week or month(for a monthly)? Do they tear out, copy, save, share, archive, or refer to backissues? What do they look for in every issue–regular features they like,writers they like, eye candy they like? How do people use the Web sites relatedto magazine brands?