The Hip 3-D Shades of the Future

These three frames come from Look3D’s designer collection ($25). For snobs, handmade directors collection frames are $100 per pair.
REALD reald.com
RealD’s frames, all in black, are made for, from top, adults and kids (for cinema handouts) and professional use ($450 per pair, for medical research or product design).
AMERICAN PAPER OPTICS 3dglassesonline.com
These paper glasses cost pennies to manufacture. If you really want to buy some, you can get a pair for 40 cents — but you have to purchase at least 50.
