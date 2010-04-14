Infographic of the Day: The Entrepreneur’s State of Mind in 2010

Recently, the blog Grasshopper conducted a survey, “The Entrepreneur State of Mind,” and the results have now been summarized in an infographic by Jason Lankow of Column Five Media .

The picture it paints adds some demographics to a fairly amorphous set of people. As you’d expect, entrepreneurs are largely youngish, broke, hungry–and probably far more optimistic than your average bear. The weirdest thing was that 70% are male. Which sounds like a sampling error, but looking around at today’s businesses, it does seem like almost all were started by men:

CK