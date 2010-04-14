Milan 2010: Martino Gamper, Under the Rainbow

At Nilufar Gallery, Martino Gamper beneath the rainbow archway of his L’Arco Della Pace bookcase, a riff on the polychrome fountain of Ercol chairs the London designer installed in the courtyard of the V&A during September’s London Design Festival. The designer also presented chairs in half-wood, half-rubber, off-cut tables, and House Plan, a hand-knit rug that depicts, to scale, the floor plan of a 1930s-era Milanese flat (visible on the floor).JS