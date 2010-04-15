How Cisco Took Me Where No One Has Gone Before

When I first facilitateda meeting using video conferencing, I thought I was high tech. I thought thesame when I made my first call to Europe using video Skype. When I saw themovie Avatar, I thought nothing could get more 3-D. until I experienced CiscoTelePresence®.

Cisco began andcontinues to be one of the most innovative companies in the world, not only forit’s technology but for it’s workplace culture. I recently got to experience themiraculous technology of Cisco TelePesence® first-hand, when I met with MarilynNagel, Chief Diversity Officer at Cisco and Ken Lotich from the public relationsteam, at Cisco headquarters in San Jose, California. Randall Lane, Senior Managerof Global Inclusion & Diversity sat at our table, but he was actually over 800miles away in Seattle, Washington.

This was a true exampleof “reach out and touch,” without touch. For those of you who have not seen CiscoTelePresence®, imagine being one of the flying objects in the movie Avatar. You’renot exactly in the movie, but you might as well be, and instead of a flyingobject and an Avatar, you’re sitting across the table, or next to someone who’sacross the world.

Cisco has developed thistechnology that lets you connect with customers, colleagues and suppliersanywhere in the world. The way that it integrates audio, ultra-high-definitionvideo, and other advanced technology makes people 6,000 miles away from eachother, feel as if they are in the same room.

To me, as a globalconsultant, this elevates global business and relationships to a “whole ‘notherlevel.” (As Keenan Michael-Key on Mad TV would say)

I knew I needed to learnmore about the type of Cisco culture that could birth this breakthroughtechnology, and at the same time consistently be named one of the best placesto work by Working Mother, Diversity Best Practices, Computerworld, and FortuneMagazine.