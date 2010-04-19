Infographic: The Catholic Church’s International Sex-Abuse Cover-up

It’s easy to think that amid the all of the allegations of sexual abuse currently scarring the Catholic church, the cover-ups that have followed have been locally driven. But as the current Pope Benedict scandal suggests , the church cover-ups appear to implicate its highest ranks–a point shown by this startling infographic .

You’d probably expect a couple cases like this. But when you see the entire story–and its globetrotting scope–laid out in one chart, it speaks to something far greater.

The graphic encompasses over 30 cases of sexual abuse in the Catholic church; in each case, the offender was relocated internationally. (You can click on each link to get details of each case.) Put together the fact that some of the transfers come from the highest ranks of the church with this sprawling visual array, and you have shocking evidence of a systemic problem which so far hasn’t been solved in the church’s culture and governance.CK