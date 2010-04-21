BMW Checks In for Private-Jet Design

Private jets are basically a middle finger to the environment, but we suppose that if they’re going to be made, they should be well-designed.

And to that end, Embraer, the Brazilian small-plane maker, has tapped BMW DesignworksUSA to design the interiors of its Phenom 100 and Phenom 300 luxury executive jets. (Is there any other kind?)

The collaboration represents six years of work, and the designs don’t much resemble a BMW–rather, they’re a bit more like a Bentley seen through the gimlet eye of an efficiency-minded German. For example, principles derived from BMW’s expertise in designing car controls were integrated into the cockpit layout and instrumentation; and BMW DesignworksUSA has applied in-motion know-how in designing under-seat baggage storage and tiny details such as cup holders and in-seat controls.

Apparently, customers will be able to choose from seven different color schemes, and 100 jets have already been produced. And another 600 orders are waiting to be filled. Just be sure to leave the new rig at home on the way to the Congressional hearings!

