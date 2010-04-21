Will Smart Contact Lenses Be the Bluetooth Headsets of the Future?

Imagine instant access to the latest market segment information at ameeting, or seeing the fourth quarter earnings for a company in (literally) the blink of an eye.

Although it might sound like something from a science fiction novel,scientists at the University of Washington are working on solar powered contactlenses with transparent LEDs embedded onto the lens. This technology could be applied in countless ways, from health monitoring totext translation right in front of the wearer’s eyes.

In 2006, my team at SKD designed a very similar concept for our “Cautionary Visions” project. Analyzing current trends in technology and popular culture, from emerging demands for constant connection to the increasingly blurred boundaries between natural and artificial, my designers imagined the dark alleys down which these trends could take us.

One of the resultswas an “Assisted Living Contact Lens” that would project helpful information,such as the calorie count for a chocolate scone, or a GPS map overlay locatingthe nearest gyms.

Now it seems like our idea might become a reality. And the more Ithink about it, the more it seems like this concept could be the new Bluetoothheadset. I still remember an article that ran in the Los Angeles Times: “Crazy?Or Cell Phone?” I used to ask myself the same question every time I saw a well-dressedman yelling and gesturing wildly to himself.

But I haven’t asked that question in years. These days, the seemingpsycho-social disconnect displayed by talking to oneself in public is rarelyconsidered grounds for insanity. The small wireless headsets that were oncenovelties have now become the norm. This is the process that happens once a newtechnology proves its relevance in users’ lives.

Bluetooth has been a massive benefit to the business world–themobility allows constant communication with clients and its hands-freeoperation increases efficiency and allows for easier multi-tasking. Andfortunately, most headsets have been implemented in ways that meet user needsfor fit, comfort and functionality. Today, it’s used ubiquitously by CEOs andsoccer moms.