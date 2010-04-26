Is Brazil Design’s Next Superpower?

I recently returned from a trip to São Paulo where I was a member of the IDEA/Brazil Award jury. Arriving I expected to find a chaotic, dangerous and gray metropolis. Instead, I was more than surprised to find a colorful, dynamic and vibrant city. These same qualities are uniquely evident in Brazilian design.

For those of you who may not know, IDEA/Brazil is the Brazilian version of the IDEA Awards. Now in its third year, IDEA/Brazil is promoted by the design organization Objeto Brasil and led by Joice Joppert Leal, who according to my friend, Helen Walters of BusinessWeek, is “a force of nature.” After a week with Joice, I couldn’t agree more! In a partnership between Objeto Brasil and IDSA, the winners of the IDEA/Brazil are entered automatically into the IDEA awards judged here in the United States.

In 2008, Brazil made history with 12 award wins in the U.S., a feat never achieved by any South American country. This secured the third position among participants, trailing only the U.S. with 114 podiums, and South Korea with 19. Last year, two Brazilian projects, including the Havaianas store in São Paulo (above), won IDEA gold. Design work competed in 18 categories, including one exclusive to Brazil: jewelry. Industrial products, personal accessories, home living, environments, eco-design, packaging, transportation and student projects, among others, were awarded.

I learned a great deal on this trip, though a few things naturally stood out:

1) Billboards suck. In 2007 São Paulo instituted a billboard ban because the city was overwhelmed by what the authorities call “visual pollution.” The result lets you see the true fabric of the city. Seems the U.S. could benefit from this type of bold civic thinking.

2) The IDEA Awards can be a powerful marketing tool. Imagine that! It was clear from my experience that companies in Brazil take these awards quite seriously, leveraging placement in communications and marketing activities, essentially wearing each win as a badge of honor. While the design industry in the U.S. embraces award wins as a sign of excellence, for whatever reason, the business community’s acknowledgement seems rather slow to catch on.

3) Brazilian design is not only world-class, but has a unique identity forged by its context. The country’s relative isolation, fabulous weather and craft-based heritage has given rise to a vibrant, expressive design identity. Add to that the sheer size of the market–200 million people–and I’m confident we’ll have a new design superpower in our midst very soon.