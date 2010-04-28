Wallpaper Your Bedroom With Spam

We get enough spam at work. Why would we want to sleep with it? Here’s why.

So To Do, an Italian interaction-design firm, created Spamghetto, a wallpaper populated by by thousands of spam emails. Using their own generative software, they custom fit the wallpaper to the contours of any room. To Do insists that there’s something poignant about all the adds for get-rich schemes, porno, free software, and Viagra–they catalog human desire. And, if some genius finally ends the problem once and for all, we’ll miss the “bittersweet pleasure of spam.”

